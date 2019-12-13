Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two points in losing cause

Marner had a goal and an assist with five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Calgary.

Marner assisted on John Tavares first-period goal that opened the scoring, then gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead with a goal of his own in the latter stages of the second period. Marner has been consistently productive for the Leafs this season with 24 points in 22 games, although he's scored only five times. The goals are likely to come -- his shooting percentage sits at just 7.8 percent after being right around 11 percent each of his first three seasons. That should correct itself over time.