Marner scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Both points came in the second period as Toronto grabbed a 3-2 lead, but multiple defensive miscues eventually cost the team the victory. Marner has found the scoresheet in seven straight games, racking up two goals and 11 points over that stretch, and the 25-year-old is well on his way to another elite scoring season -- and perhaps, if he can avoid injuries, his first career campaign with 100-plus points.