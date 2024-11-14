Marner scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

After scoring the tying goal inside the final minute of the third period, Marner sprung John Tavares for a clean breakaway in the final minute of OT that produced the game-winner. Marner has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up four goals and 15 points -- including two goals and five helpers on the power play.