Marner (rest) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Marner will give up a chance to hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career in order to avoid injury and rest up for Toronto's upcoming first-round playoff series against the Lightning. Marner will finish the regular season with 35 goals and 97 points through 72 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Closing in on century mark•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Matches career high in points•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two-time hero•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Seven points in two nights•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Outside shot at 100-point season•