Marner (rest) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale against the Bruins, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Marner will give up a chance to hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career in order to avoid injury and rest up for Toronto's upcoming first-round playoff series against the Lightning. Marner will finish the regular season with 35 goals and 97 points through 72 appearances.