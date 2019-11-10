Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will miss Sunday's game
Coach Mike Babcock said Marner (ankle) will not travel to Chicago for Sunday's game, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
This officially rules Marner out for at least one game after he fell awkwardly in Saturday's contest against the Flyers. The Maple Leafs' next game after Sunday is Wednesday's match against the Islanders. According to Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca, Babcock is not sure if Marner's injury is going to requires days or weeks to recover from.
