Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will play with John Tavares

Marner will play with newcomer John Tavares in 2018-19, reports the Toronto Star.

Marner played at a 92-point pace last season once he was promoted to the second line alongside Nazem Kadri. Tavares is a shoot-first pivot, so Marner's elite vision and playmaking skills will be a perfect match. Push him up a few spots on your cheat sheet.

