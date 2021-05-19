Marner (rest) will be back in the lineup against Montreal on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Marner was rested for the season finale but will be back in action for Game 1. In his previous 10 tilts, the elite winger racked up 13 points, 28 shots and seven blocks while averaging 21:53 of ice time. The 24-year-old Marner figures to be back on both the top line and No. 1 power-play unit and should be an elite fantasy target.