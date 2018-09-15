Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will take on penalty-killing duties
Coach Mike Babcock plans to use Marner in penalty-killing situations this season, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
This doesn't mean much from a fantasy perspective, but does show how much trust Babcock has in Marner, who's entering his third full NHL season at the ripe age of 21-years-old. The outstanding pivot should, however, see a bump time as a result of his expanded role, and could snatch a few shorthanded assists and goals along the way as well.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will play with John Tavares•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Snags assist Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two-point effort in Game 6 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Earns assist in Game 4•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Two assists in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Gets two points in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...