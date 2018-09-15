Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Will take on penalty-killing duties

Coach Mike Babcock plans to use Marner in penalty-killing situations this season, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

This doesn't mean much from a fantasy perspective, but does show how much trust Babcock has in Marner, who's entering his third full NHL season at the ripe age of 21-years-old. The outstanding pivot should, however, see a bump time as a result of his expanded role, and could snatch a few shorthanded assists and goals along the way as well.