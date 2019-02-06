Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Won't negotiate in season
According to his agent, Marner will wait until after the season to renew discussions on a contract extension, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Marner -- who will be a restricted free agent in the offseason -- will likely be looking for an annual average value in the $10 million range, though whether the team can afford to pay him that much will be something to monitor. The winger is leading the the team with 63 points and could set career highs in goals and assist before the end of the season.
