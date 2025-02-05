Marner (lower body) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Flames.
Marner is considered day-to-day but will be forced to miss at least one game. Max Domi will get a chance to fill in on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Marner's next chance to play is Thursday at Seattle.
