Marner had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Marner has a 10-game, 21-point scoring streak on the go. It includes 18 assists. He's been hot since the calendar flipped. He has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 22 games in 2024. There are a few better at this point, but not many. Marner has picked his game up at the right time.