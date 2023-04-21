Marner scored twice and had an assist in a 7-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Marner quickly helped Toronto fans forget about Tuesday's Game 1 loss with a power-play goal 47 seconds into the game. He wired a slapshot from above the right face-off circle through a screen that Andrei Vasilevskiy couldn't see or stop. Marner added another in the second to push the score to 6-1. He's the first player in Maple Leafs history with six points through the first two games of a single postseason.