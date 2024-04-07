Marner (ankle) picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Montreal.
It was his first game back since March 7 after suffering his ankle injury. Marner scored two shots in 17:20. Get him back in your lineup. Yes, Marner will be working off the rust over the Leafs final six games, but he's a fantasy star.
