Marner dialed up a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings as part of the Global Series in Sweden.

Marner was uncharacteristically held without a point in three straight games leading up to this special contest in Stockholm. But fear not, as the electrifying puck prodigy -- already with five goals and 13 assists -- remains on pace for 92 points in his eighth season with the club, Additionally, Marner is averaging a career-high 3:36 of ice time on the power play, adding a goal and six helpers in that key situation. The Leafs now look ahead to Sunday's clash with the Wild to close out the Global Series.