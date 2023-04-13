Marner (rest) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Rangers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Marner will slot back into his usual featured role against New York after getting the night off to rest Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He's racked up 30 goals and 99 points through 79 games this season.
