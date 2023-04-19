Marner dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 loss to the Lightning

Marner had a hand in all three of Toronto's goals. Back-to-back power-play markers in the second period allowed the Maple Leafs to pull back within one, but Tampa Bay then scored four unanswered goals before Marner got his third point. At least this performance should give Marner -- who has only seven goals in 39 career playoff games -- some confidence heading into Game 2 on Thursday.