Marner (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Montreal, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Marner, who is day-to-day for now, will be assessed further once the team gets back to Toronto to determine the extent of the injury. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Due to Marner's absence, William Nylander is slated to play alongside Auston Matthews against the Canadiens.