Marner (ankle) might be available against the Canadiens on Saturday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

While Marner won't be an option to face the Lightning on Wednesday, he appears to be close to returning to action. If the 26-year-old winger can't play Saturday, his next opportunity would be a clash with the Penguins on Monday. Prior to getting hurt, Marner was red hot with 19 points in his last 12 outings, including seven with the man advantage. In order to play, Marner will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve.