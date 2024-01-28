Marner picked up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Jets on Saturday.

In a hard fought game, the Maple Leafs were deadlocked at 1-1 early in the third period until Marner assisted on a John Tavares power-play goal on Connor Hellebuyck. He followed that up on another power-play assist, this time helping Auston Matthews reach the 40-goal mark on a 2-man advantage. The 26-year old's 33rd assist of the season gave Matthews his 600th NHL point, making him the fastest Maple Leaf to ever get there. Marner now has 53 points on the season heading into the NHL All-Star game in Toronto.