Marner scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Penguins.

It was Marner's third consecutive multi-point game (four goals, four assists), and it stretched his point streak to four games and nine points. He also has points in seven of his last eight games (eight goals, six assists). Marner has put his early-season frustrations behind him, and he's back on pace for a possible 100-point campaign. Beware his 20.6 shooting percentage, though -- it's significantly above his 13.0 career average, so his goal scoring will likely slow. With 13 in 28 games, Marner is on a 38-goal pace.