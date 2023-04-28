Marner picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.
Marner stretched his point streak to five games and 11 points (two goals, nine assists), but he struggled on the night. He was stymied on a breakaway and seemed to struggle under heavy checking. Still, Marner is tied with Roope Hintz for the NHL scoring lead. He should be better Saturday when the Leafs meet the Bolts in Game 6 in Tampa Bay.
