Marner picked up two assists Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Marner has points (five assists) in all four games since his return from injury, and seven points (one goal, six assists) in six consecutive games. Overall, Marner has 25 goals, 81 points and 152 shots in 66 games this season. The Leafs have three games remaining, but the team brain trust may rest the star winger to ensure the best health possible heading into the postseason.