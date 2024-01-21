Marner scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.
Marner tied the game 4-4 early in the third period when he stole the puck at the Vancouver blue line while shorthanded and scored high blocker on a breakaway. It was his 20th marker of the season, and it extended his scoring streak to four contests (three goals, two assists). Marner has hit the 20-goal mark six times in eight seasons, and his 50 points project to another 90-plus point campaign -- it would be Marner's third consecutive and fourth of his career.
