Marner produced two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.
The 26-year-old tied his season high with his third four-point performance. Marner has never posted a 100-point campaign in his career despite his own talent and the stars surrounding him on the Toronto roster, but 2023-24 could be the season -- over his last 13 games, Marner's racked up eight goals and 18 points.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Snipes goal on power play•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Sets up game-winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Two points in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Two apples in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Early-season frustrations long gone•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Three-game, seven-point streak•