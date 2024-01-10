Marner produced two goals and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

The 26-year-old tied his season high with his third four-point performance. Marner has never posted a 100-point campaign in his career despite his own talent and the stars surrounding him on the Toronto roster, but 2023-24 could be the season -- over his last 13 games, Marner's racked up eight goals and 18 points.