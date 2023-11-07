Marner netted a goal and registered three assists in a 6-5 overtime victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Marner not only extended his scoring streak to seven games, but he also supplied his second straight four-point performance. Through 12 outings this year, the 26-year-old has five goals and 17 points. He just barely missed the 100-point milestone in 2018-19 (94 points), 2021-22 (97) and 2022-23 (99). As long as he stays healthy, there's a good chance this will be the season Marner crosses the century mark.