Marner had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday in Game 3.
Marner leads the NHL with eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games this postseason. That's two better than Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers and Adam Fox of the Rangers, who both have six. And he and his mates delivered the win, even when they were outplayed for big chunks of Saturday's game. Marner is among the best in the NHL, hands down.
