Marner scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Marner gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead in the second period, but they collapsed in the third. With four goals and four assists over his last six outings, Marner continues to produce offense at a high level. The 26-year-old is at 18 goals, 46 points, 104 shots on net and a plus-6 rating overall, offering steady production in a top-six role for a strong team.