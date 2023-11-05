Marner scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Buffalo.

He opened the scoring in the first, roofing the puck with a lightning release on a breakaway after taking a stretch pass from Calle Jarnkrok. Marner then set up all three of Auston Matthews' goals. It's his first multi-point game since Oct. 14 (nine games). Marner is on a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes six apples. This outburst comes at a great time for fantasy managers who've had to be patient while they waited for Marner and Matthews to show off their chemistry.