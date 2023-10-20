Marner scored a power-play goal in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Thursday. He fired four shots.
It was his first goal of the season. Marner and the Leafs came out flat after the Panthers hung the Eastern Conference Championship banner. His goal came on the power play mid-way through the second.
