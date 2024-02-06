Marner scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Marner scored early in the second period, briefly tying the game at 1-1 before Kyle MacLean answered for the Islanders. After racking up 15 points across 13 outings in January, Marner is off to a solid start in February. The winger has 21 goals, 54 points, 119 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 48 contests overall as a fixture in Toronto's top six.