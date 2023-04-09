Marner scored twice and had an assist in a 7-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.
He set a career high for points in a season with 98 (30 goals, 68 assists). Marner ended a season-high three-game point drought with the outburst, which pushed him past his previous single-season career high of 97 set last season. He has three games remaining to hit the century mark.
