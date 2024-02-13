Marner (illness) won't play Tuesday against St. Louis.
As a result of his absence, Marner's four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) will come to an end. He has amassed 22 goals and 57 points in 50 games this season. Alex Steeves was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday to replace Marner in the lineup versus the Blues.
