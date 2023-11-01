Marner notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Marner set up John Tavares' third-period marker. The helper extended Marner's point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) as he continues to shake off some early inconsistency. The 26-year-old winger has two goals, six helpers, 22 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine outings. He's also shooting a mere 9.1 percent -- his previous low over a full season is 10.4, so there's some room for improvement in efficiency.