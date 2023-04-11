Marner (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Marner has supplied 30 goals, 69 assists and 195 shots on net in 79 contests this campaign. He should get a chance to hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career in Toronto's regular-season finale versus the Rangers on Thursday.
