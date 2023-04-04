Marner (rest) was back on the ice ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Marner will be back in the lineup after sitting out versus the Red Wings on Sunday. Just before his night off, the 25-year-old winger had seen his 11-game point streak come to a close with a pointless effort against Ottawa on Saturday. With Marner back in the lineup, he should rejoin the top power-play unit and figures to offer top-end fantasy upside.