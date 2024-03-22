Marner (ankle) will not play Saturday against Edmonton or Sunday versus Carolina, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday that Marner is progressing -- he has been skating the last few days -- but he'll miss at least two more games due to his ankle injury. The 26-year-old has missed the last five games after he was injured versus Boston on Mar. 7. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season. Max Domi has taken over Marner's spot on the top line alongside Auston Matthews for the time being.