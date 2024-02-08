Marner scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Stars

Marner put the Maple Leafs ahead 4-3 midway through the third period, working his way into the slot before beating Scott Wedgewood with a wrister. The 26-year-old winger has goals in back-to-back games following the All-Star break and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last nine contests. Marner's up to 22 goals and 55 points through 49 games this season after surpassing 30 goals and 90 points in each of his previous two campaigns.