Marner scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4.

Marner snapped a five-game goal drought with his third-period tally, but the Maple Leafs couldn't make a rally out of it. He's picked up just two points with seven shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over four playoff contests, which is not enough production from one of the team's core players. Marner remains in a top-six role, but Toronto will need more out of him to keep its season alive beyond Tuesday's Game 5.