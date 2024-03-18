Marner (ankle) will miss Toronto's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Marner, who has already sat out the past three games, won't be an option Tuesday against Philadelphia and Wednesday versus Washington. Head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media Monday that the injury "hasn't been responding the way that they had hoped," so they will take a bit of a step back to give the 26-year-old forward some additional time to recover. Marner has racked up 25 goals and 76 points in 62 contests this campaign. Pontus Holmberg is slated to get another look alongside Auston Matthews on Tuesday versus the Flyers because of Marner's absence.