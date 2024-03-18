Marner (ankle) will miss Toronto's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Marner, who has already sat out the past three games, won't be an option Tuesday against Philadelphia and Wednesday versus Washington. Head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media Monday that the injury "hasn't been responding the way that they had hoped," so they will take a bit of a step back to give the 26-year-old forward some additional time to recover. Marner has racked up 25 goals and 76 points in 62 contests this campaign. Pontus Holmberg is slated to get another look alongside Auston Matthews on Tuesday versus the Flyers because of Marner's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Remains unavailable•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Dealing with mild high-ankle sprain•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Unavailable for Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Considered day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Working on 10-game point streak•