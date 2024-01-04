Marner registered an assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Marner's been in a bit of a rough patch by his standard with five points and a minus-3 rating over his last eight games. The 26-year-old made a key contribution in this contest, setting up Auston Matthews' 30th goal of the campaign, which was the game-winner. Marner is up to 14 tallies, 25 helpers, 89 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through 36 appearances in a top-six role this season.