Marner got a power-play assist Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

The game started well for the Leafs, who looked dominating early in the first. The top power-play unit moved the puck quickly and effectively, and Marner fed Ryan O'Reilly a cross-ice pass that he slammed home. But the game tilted the Panthers way from that point forward. And despite six shots -- the same number he'd fired over the previous three games -- Marner couldn't solve a suddenly-hot Sergei Bobrovsky. He just couldn't make something happen. The Panthers lead the series 2-0 heading home for Game 3. Marner and his teammates need to add some urgency to their game or this could be a short series.