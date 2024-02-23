Marner registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This was his sixth straight appearance with multiple assists -- he has 15 of them in that span. Marner helped out on goals by Max Domi and Auston Matthews in this contest. The 26-year-old Marner's incredible run of playmaking has him up to 70 points (22 goals, 48 helpers) with 138 shots on net and a plus-22 rating across 5 appearances this season.