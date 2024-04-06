Marner (ankle) was activated off long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site, setting him up to return for the evening's game versus Montreal.

Marner was last in the lineup March 7. He has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 outings in 2023-24. Rather than initially resume his regular role on the top line with Auston Matthews, Marner is projected to play alongside Bobby McMann and John Tavares versus the Canadiens.