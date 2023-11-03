Marner scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

It was a sweet deke around Brandon Carlo in the left circle, followed by a deke. It's just the third goal for Marner, and it stretched his current point streak to five games and five points (two goals, three assists). It was nice to see Marner fire three shots because he'd gone the four games prior with a single shot. His shooting percentage (12.0) is a bit off his 15.3-plus tally from last season and 15.6 percent from 2020-21. Marner's luck will change soon.