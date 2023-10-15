Marner picked up two assists in a 7-4 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Marner set up two of Auston Matthews' three goals on the night. And he almost singlehandedly scored after a dancing rush down the right wing and then around the crease in the third. The Leafs' best playmaker has three assists in his first two games.
