Marner had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus.

He, Auston Matthews and William Nylander combined for eight points in a wild five-goal third period to force overtime. Marner's snipe was pretty -- he drove the net and shot from between his legs from in tight. He's on a three-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists), and he has put up points in six of his last seven contests (seven goals, five assists). Marner was hard on himself earlier in the season, likely because he felt he should be delivering more offense. So it's nice to see him relaxed and very productive right now. Another 90-point season is possible with that malaise behind him.