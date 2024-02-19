Marner picked up three assists in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Marner set up Matthew Knies' tally 22 seconds into the first period before adding two more assists in the third on an Auston Matthews power-play marker and Bobby McMann's empty-netter. Marner extended his point streak to seven games while racking up two or more assists in a fourth straight contest. The 26-year-old winger is up to 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) through 53 games as he looks to surpass the 90-point threshold for a third straight year.