Marner scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other on the power play, while adding an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

It's Marner's second three-point effort in the last six games after he notched a hat trick Nov. 30 against the Kraken. The 26-year-old is comfortably cruising toward his third straight 30-goal, 90-point campaign, racking up 11 goals and 29 points through 26 contests.