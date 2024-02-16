Marner (illness) delivered three assists Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia. One came on the power play.

Marner has nine points, including seven helpers, over a five-game span and points in 12 of his last 14 games (22 points; eight goals, 14 assists). He is turning up the heat in 2024, and he will be near the top of second-half scoring if he can continue this torrid pace.