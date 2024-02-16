Marner (illness) delivered three assists Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia. One came on the power play.
Marner has nine points, including seven helpers, over a five-game span and points in 12 of his last 14 games (22 points; eight goals, 14 assists). He is turning up the heat in 2024, and he will be near the top of second-half scoring if he can continue this torrid pace.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Set to return Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Scores again Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Nets goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner: Distributes two helpers•