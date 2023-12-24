Marner delivered two assists, one of which came on the power play, in a 4-1 win over Columbus.
Marner now has 36 points, including 23 assists, in 31 games, but so many people think it's a disappointing season. That's only because he went through a tough November, and his efforts are being out-classed by Willam Nylander's 119-point pace and Auston Matthews' 76-goal pace. Marner is an excellent fantasy play, and you might be able to get him in a deal because his manager is becoming impatient because of the misperception his season isn't the greatest. Your win if you do.
